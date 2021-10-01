Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.11 Million

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $148.22 million and approximately $52.11 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00080405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00148032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

