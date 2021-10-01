CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Short Interest Up 208.4% in September

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 208.4% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.