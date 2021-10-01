CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.28% of CMC Materials worth $497,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

