Coldstack Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $142,963.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.27 or 0.99868625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.66 or 0.06681752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

