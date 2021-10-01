Collateral Pay Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,128.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.67 or 1.00012896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.80 or 0.06856057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

