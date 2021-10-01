Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a PE ratio of 140.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

