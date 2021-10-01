CommerceBlock (CBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,043.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

