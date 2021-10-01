Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,025 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,088 shares of company stock worth $502,167 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

