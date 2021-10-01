Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $182.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

