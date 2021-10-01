Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $111.93 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

