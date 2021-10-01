Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.