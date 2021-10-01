Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,538 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,218,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

