Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,811 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Nutrien by 241.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

