Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

