Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.3% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $31.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.