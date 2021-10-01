Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.