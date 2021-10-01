Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.51 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.