Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

