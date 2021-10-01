Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 297.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Tilray worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.29 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

