Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 19,271.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

HYD opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

