Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

