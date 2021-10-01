Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

