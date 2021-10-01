Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,518 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

