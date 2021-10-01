Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 42,366 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,466,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.28 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

