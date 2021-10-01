Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 87,546 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.34% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

