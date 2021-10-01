Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,210.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $389.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.