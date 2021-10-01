Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 401,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

