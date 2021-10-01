Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,255 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.57 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.