Compagnie Plastic Omnium’s (PASTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

