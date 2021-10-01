Compagnie Plastic Omnium’s (PASTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
