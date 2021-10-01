Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Position Reduced by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,200 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.15% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

CBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

