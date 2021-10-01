Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Comstock Resources worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

