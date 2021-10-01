Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $26,489.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.