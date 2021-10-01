Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 715,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,485. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Outfitter Advisors lifted its stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Continental Aktiengesellschaft makes up approximately 1.6% of Outfitter Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Outfitter Advisors’ holdings in Continental Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

