Contrasting Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lekoil and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lekoil and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and U.S. Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million 0.09 -$11.58 million N/A N/A U.S. Energy $2.33 million 9.11 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

U.S. Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Lekoil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

