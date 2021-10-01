Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,231 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $54,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

