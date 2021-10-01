Coreto One Day Trading Volume Tops $79,569.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $79,569.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

