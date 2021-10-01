Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.62 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00007861 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $173,907.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.66 or 0.99979003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.54 or 0.06726207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.