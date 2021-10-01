Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 7,554,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,237. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

