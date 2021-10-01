Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Costco Wholesale worth $627,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after buying an additional 392,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after buying an additional 342,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.86. 32,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,631. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

