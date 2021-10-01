Cowen Boosts Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $23.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 115,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

