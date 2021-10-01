Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 90,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

