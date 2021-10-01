Critical Contrast: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) vs. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.88 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 101.60%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

