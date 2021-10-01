Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Crocs worth $77,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Crocs by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $143.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.21. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

