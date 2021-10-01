CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. 386,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.