CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 19.4% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $642,366.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.53 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00080751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

