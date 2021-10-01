CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

