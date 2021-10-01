Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 357.4% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CYRBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

