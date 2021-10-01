Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 7,569 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,316. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

