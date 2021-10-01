DAD Trading Up 10.5% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $73.07 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

