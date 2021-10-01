Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.79 ($106.81).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI traded down €0.68 ($0.80) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €76.72 ($90.26). 2,919,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.75 and a 200 day moving average of €74.27. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.